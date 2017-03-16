CDC releases new vaccination guidelines

In this photo illustration the H1N1 swine flu vaccination Pandemic, the intensifier and a syringe are seen at Virchow clinical center on October 26, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines at the end of last year regarding two vaccinations: HPV (human papillomavirus) and TDaP (whooping cough).

The CDC is also now considering whether adding a third MMR booster shot to its guidelines is necessary to continue protecting against mumps.

Patsy Stinchfield, infectious disease nurse practitioner from Children’s Minnesota joined KARE 11 to discuss these changes. She also talked about the importance of scheduling vaccines for children.

If you have questions about your child’s vaccinations, talk to your health care provider or visit the Children's MN website for resources.

