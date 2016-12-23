Cedar and Stone's beet ravioli

File Photo (Photo credit should read ELIOT BLONDET/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ELIOT BLONDET, This content is subject to copyright.)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Cedar and Stone Executive Sous Chef stopped by KARE 11 to share a healthy recipe for holiday cooking with the family.

For more information about Cedar and Stone, click here.

Beet Ravioli

(Serves 6)

Ingredients:

2 large, purple beets

1 cup goat cheese

1 cup Ricotta Cheese

2 shallots, minced

2 Tbsp chives

2 Tbsp thyme

2 Tbsp parsley, plus leaves for garnish

8 leaves of sage

4 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp Sherry Vinegar

Toasted almonds, garnish

Crumbled goat cheese, garnish

Method:

Individually wrap beets in foil and place in a 325F oven. Roast for one hour, skin should easily peel off but beet should only be 80 percent cooked. Let cool.

In a medium mixing bowl mix 1 minced shallot, chopped thyme, parsley, and chives, salt, pepper, goat cheese, and ricotta cheese. Mix just until combined and set side.

In a sauté pan, melt butter and allow to lightly brown this will cause the milk solids to separate. Aroma should be nutty. Add in whole sage leaves. Turn off the heat and let cool.

Once butter is cooled in a blender, add sherry vinegar and 1 shallot. Slowly stream in melted brown butter emulsifying them together. Note: Sage leaves can be added for additional flavor.

For assembly, slice beets on a mandolin paper thin. Note: you should be able to see through it about 1/16 in thickness. Place a teaspoon of filling on top. Top that with another thin slice of beet, pressing the sides together. Plate on desired plate and top with brown butter vinaigrette.

For garnish, toss parsley leaves, crumbled goat cheese, and toasted almonds together with 1 tsp. of the vinaigrette.