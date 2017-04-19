Celebrate Earth Day with special salad, healthy shopping

Salad greens. Credit: Thinkstock Images.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - You can celebrate Earth Day even at the grocery store.

Chef Rachael Perron of Kowalski’s has five easy ways to be kind to the planet while you shop:

1. Buy local

2. Buy organic

3. Buy in bulk

4. Use reuseable bags

5. Buy earth-friendly cleaning products

Perron also shares a special Earth Day recipe:

EARTH DAY SALAD

- 1 box Kowalski’s Broccoleaf Salad

- Salad Girl Organic Citrus Splash Dressing, to taste

- 2 oz. shredded cheddar cheese

- thinly sliced red onion (optional)

- dried cranberries or chopped dried cherries, to taste

- roasted and salted pepitas or sunflower seeds, to taste

- freshly ground black peppercorns, to taste

Toss broccoleaf with dressing to taste in a large salad or mixing bowl. Top salad with remaining ingredients; drizzle with additional dressing to taste.

All 11 Twin Cities Kowalski's locations are holding Earth Day events Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

© 2017 KARE-TV