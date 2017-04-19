Celebrate Earth Day with special salad, healthy shopping

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - You can celebrate Earth Day even at the grocery store.
Chef Rachael Perron of Kowalski’s has five easy ways to be kind to the planet while you shop:
1. Buy local
2. Buy organic
3. Buy in bulk
4. Use reuseable bags
5. Buy earth-friendly cleaning products
Perron also shares a special Earth Day recipe:
EARTH DAY SALAD
- 1 box Kowalski’s Broccoleaf Salad
- Salad Girl Organic Citrus Splash Dressing, to taste
- 2 oz. shredded cheddar cheese
- thinly sliced red onion (optional)
- dried cranberries or chopped dried cherries, to taste
- roasted and salted pepitas or sunflower seeds, to taste
- freshly ground black peppercorns, to taste
Toss broccoleaf with dressing to taste in a large salad or mixing bowl. Top salad with remaining ingredients; drizzle with additional dressing to taste.
All 11 Twin Cities Kowalski's locations are holding Earth Day events Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
