Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day with Wyn65 food truck

KARE 8:48 PM. CDT June 27, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - National Fried Chicken Day is approaching on July 6, and there's no one better to celebrate with than Travis Serbus, owner of Wyn65.

Wyn65 is Lyn 65 Kitchen & Bar's food truck, best known for its fried chicken and southern-inspired side dishes.

When Serbus isn't on KARE 11 Saturday, his colorful Winnebago turned food truck makes stops around the metro area. For more information, visit the Wyn65 website.

