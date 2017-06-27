Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day with Wyn65 food truck

Wyn65 is Lyn 65 Kitchen & Bar's food truck, best known for its fried chicken and southern-inspired side dishes. (Photo: Courtesy Wyn65)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - National Fried Chicken Day is approaching on July 6, and there's no one better to celebrate with than Travis Serbus, owner of Wyn65.

Wyn65 is Lyn 65 Kitchen & Bar's food truck, best known for its fried chicken and southern-inspired side dishes.

When Serbus isn't on KARE 11 Saturday, his colorful Winnebago turned food truck makes stops around the metro area. For more information, visit the Wyn65 website.

