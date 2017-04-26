Celebrate the Kentucky Derby at Canterbury Park

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - Canterbury Park is hosting Minnesota’s Biggest Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday, May 6.

In addition to the excitement of live horse racing and a simulcast of the 143rd Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs, Canterbury’s annual party will featuring live music from Boogie Wonderland on the Mystic Lake Music Stage, a Derby Hat Contest, a Red Carpet Selfie Station presented by MN Lottery, and more.

Derby attire admired, not required.

First Canterbury Race at 1:45 PM, Kentucky Derby post time at 5:46 PM.

More information at www.canterburypark.com.

For those watching at home, guests may appreciate a snack of mint julep cupcakes.

Mint Julep Cupcakes

Makes about 24

1 cup unsalted butter, room temp

2 cups granulated sugar

1 tsp good vanilla extract

4 eggs, room temp

2 3/4 cup AP flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup bourbon

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 and line cupcake tins with liners.

2. In a small bowl, combine salt, baking powder, and flour.

3. In a large bowl, beat the butter, sugar, eggs, and extracts in a large mixing bowl until creamy. Slowly beat in half the flour mixture until just combined. Add the milk, again mixing until just combined. Finally the remaining flour mixture, mixing just until you don’t see any more dry ingredients.

4. Portion into cupcake liners and bake for 22-28 minutes.

Mint Buttercream

1 pound unsalted butter, room temp

4 cups powdered sugar

1/4 tsp salt

2 tsp good vanilla extract

1 tsp mint extract

1 tbs bourbon

2-4 tbs heavy whipping cream

Directions

1. Beat butter until light and fluffy using a stand mixer or electric mixer.

2. Add almost all of the powdered sugar and mix until well combined. The mixture will be thick!

3. Add extracts and half the cream to the butter and sugar and beat on low speed just to combine. Crank speed to high and begin beating until fluffy. If mixture is still too thick to spread or pipe, add the remaining cream and whip until fluffy.

Notes:

• Using a good vanilla extract is important so the "alcohol" taste does not intensify too much in the cupcakes.

• Adding a pinch of salt to your frosting will keep it from being overly sweet.

• Having room temperature eggs and butter for your cake will help ingredients combine faster so you don’t overmix. If you forget to warm your eggs, just place the whole eggs in a bowl of warm water for 2 minutes to take off the chill before cracking.

• Don’t overbake cupcakes containing alcohol. The alcohol evaporates faster than water when heated and can make for dry cupcakes.

