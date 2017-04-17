Chalk paint inventor to teach workshops at Junk Bonanza

Stock image (Photo: Thinkstock)

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - Junk Bonanza Vintage Market is headed to Shakopee.

The indoor shopping experience unites lovers and purveyors of vintage finds, antiques, architectural salvage and artisan-repurposed goods.

Attendees can browse displays of vintage and antique wares that are predominantly 40 years old or older.

Junk Bonanza runs April 20-22 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

Annie Sloan, the inventor of Chalk Paint, will teach hands-on workshops on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to noon or from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Activities also include the editors of Flea Market Style talking about the newly revived magazine; and home and garden expert Larry Pfarr sharing ideas on how to decorate your home.

Early bird tickets are available online for $25 or at the door for $30. Those get you in two hours early on Thursday, and are good for re-entry Friday and Saturday at the regular time. General admission is $10.



