Chef Beth Wells shares pressure cooker recipes

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Chef Beth Wells shared tips for using pressure cookers and two recipes

Apple Sauce

8 medium apples, any variety, peeled, cored, and sliced

1/3 cup dark brown sugar

2 tbsp fresh ground cinnamon

1 tsp fresh ground clove

1 tsp fresh ground nutmeg

1/2 lemon, juiced

1/2 cup water or apple Juice

Place all ingredients in pressure cooker. Place over high heat and bring the pot up to the lowest possible pressure setting. Maintain lowest pressure setting for 6 minutes. Release pressure. Apple slices should be completely soft. If the apple slices are still firm in the center, continue cooking with the lid off for a few minutes more. Once apples are completely soft, mash them to desired consistency. Alternatively, place cooked apples in a food processor or blender and processes lightly. Be careful not to over process as this will create a watery apple sauce. Serve this apple sauce hot or cold. Store in a glass or plastic (not metal) container in refrigerator for 7-10 days. Store in freezer for 1-2 months.

Pressure cooker Pulled Pork

3 lbs pork shoulder roast

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 tbsp garlic, chopped

1 tbsp Worcestershire

1/2 tsp red pepper flake

1/2 cup beer (basic lager)

Salt and Pepper

Heat pressure cooker on high with no lid. Season pork with salt and pepper. Add vegetable oil to the pressure cooker and heat for 30 seconds. Sear pork on all sides. If the shoulder roast does not fit inside the pressure cooker, cut it into two or three large, even pieces. Once the pork is seared, remove from pot and set aside. Lower heat to medium and sauté onions for 1 minute. Add garlic, red pepper, and Worcestershire, and sauté 1 minute more. Add 1/2 cup beer and use a wooden spoon to scrape any fond off the bottom of the pot. Return pork to the pot and secure the lid on top. Bring the pressure to the lowest possible setting. Maintain lowest pressure for 25 minutes.

Once the pot has been at pressure for 25 minutes, release the pressure. Check the pork for doneness. The pork should easily be shred using a fork. If the pork does not easily shred, bring the pressure back to the lowest setting and maintain pressure for another 7 minutes. Once pork is tender, remove from pot, place on a cutting board and shred with a fork. Return the shredded meat to the pot once again and stir to combine with juices. Taste, and season to desired flavor.