Chef from newly opened Mercy makes lobster corn chowder

Mercy Bar & Dining Room opened to the public in Minneapolis on April 1. (Photo: Courtesy mercympls.com)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Named after owners Mike and Abby’s youngest daughter, new restaurant Mercy Bar & Dining Room connects Chef Mike Rakun’s two loves: food and family.



Mike is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hunting and fishing and believes good food starts at the farm and in the field. His philosophy of sourcing the best ingredients and letting them speak for themselves, comes from his personal connection to food. Ultimately, Mike reveals his creativity through the menu.



Mercy opened to the public on April 1. It is located on the corner of Hennepin and 9th in downtown Minneapolis.

