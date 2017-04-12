Chef Rubenzer makes a BRIE cater super salad

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Executive Chef and Owner of BRIE cater, Brian Rubenzer, shares the secret to the Brie Cater Super Salad.
BRIE cater is a family-owned business that started in 2005. It focuses on catering events in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Stillwater and White Bear Lake.
Brie Cater Super Salad
Ingredients:
1 head green kale
1 head purple kale
1 bunch broccoli
4 ounce of pomegranate seeds
2 TB sunflower seeds
2 TB chopped walnuts
1/4 cup scallions
3/4 cup medium diced green apples
1/4 cup dried cranberries
2 TB fresh chopped mint
1/4 cup manchego cheese
1/2 tsp pink Himalayan salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
2-3 lemons juiced
Method:
Chop the kale and broccoli, do a small to medium dice, add the rest of the ingredients, season with pink salt, pepper and lemon, adjust if needed. Refrigerate a few hours up to a day before service. It gives the ingredients a chance to marry flavors. Will hold up in fridge for 5-6 days.
BRIE cater is located at 604 40th Avenue, Columbia Heights, MN. More information is available online.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs