KARE
Close

Chef Rubenzer makes a BRIE cater super salad

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 7:06 PM. CDT April 12, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Executive Chef and Owner of BRIE cater, Brian Rubenzer, shares the secret to the Brie Cater Super Salad.

BRIE cater is a family-owned business that started in 2005. It focuses on catering events in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Stillwater and White Bear Lake. 

Brie Cater Super Salad

Ingredients:
1 head green kale
1 head purple kale
1 bunch broccoli
4 ounce of pomegranate seeds
2 TB sunflower seeds
2 TB chopped walnuts
1/4 cup scallions
3/4 cup medium diced green apples
1/4 cup dried cranberries
2 TB fresh chopped mint
1/4 cup manchego cheese
1/2 tsp pink Himalayan salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
2-3 lemons juiced

Method:
Chop the kale and broccoli, do a small to medium dice, add the rest of the ingredients, season with pink salt, pepper and lemon, adjust if needed. Refrigerate a few hours up to a day before service. It gives the ingredients a chance to marry flavors. Will hold up in fridge for 5-6 days.

BRIE cater is located at 604 40th Avenue, Columbia Heights, MN. More information is available online.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories