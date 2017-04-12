Chef Rubenzer makes a BRIE cater super salad

Salad greens. Credit: Thinkstock Images.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Executive Chef and Owner of BRIE cater, Brian Rubenzer, shares the secret to the Brie Cater Super Salad.

BRIE cater is a family-owned business that started in 2005. It focuses on catering events in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Stillwater and White Bear Lake.

Brie Cater Super Salad

Ingredients:

1 head green kale

1 head purple kale

1 bunch broccoli

4 ounce of pomegranate seeds

2 TB sunflower seeds

2 TB chopped walnuts

1/4 cup scallions

3/4 cup medium diced green apples

1/4 cup dried cranberries

2 TB fresh chopped mint

1/4 cup manchego cheese

1/2 tsp pink Himalayan salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

2-3 lemons juiced

Method:

Chop the kale and broccoli, do a small to medium dice, add the rest of the ingredients, season with pink salt, pepper and lemon, adjust if needed. Refrigerate a few hours up to a day before service. It gives the ingredients a chance to marry flavors. Will hold up in fridge for 5-6 days.

BRIE cater is located at 604 40th Avenue, Columbia Heights, MN. More information is available online.

