Children's Minnesota offers in-house TV station

Star Studio is Children’s Minnesota’s very own in-house TV studio.

The TV channel plays positive shows for patients and families, allowing them to interact through in-person visits to the studios on the St. Paul or Minneapolis campuses, or via phone from their hospital rooms.

Children’s own TV channel gives memorable experiences to patients and families as an alternative to mainstream and commercial entertainment.

A broad range of shows has been prepared for viewing 24 hours a day. Whether in the studios or on the TV, Star Studio offers something the whole family can enjoy together. For more information, visit ChildrensMnStarStudio.org.

