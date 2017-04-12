Children's Minnesota uses therapy, playrooms to reduce stress

Integrative Children's Minnesota. Credit: Children's Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - Medical settings can be a new, unfamiliar or uncomfortable world for children and teens.

As a result, caring for a child’s emotional health is crucial during their time at Children’s Minnesota. For that reason, Children’s has many different specialists and therapies in place for patients to make their hospital visits as positive as possible.

From pet and music therapy to special playrooms and certified specialists, there is a variety of options available to turn a stressful visit into a relaxing, educational experience for the patient and their family.

For more information, visit childrensmn.org.

© 2017 KARE-TV