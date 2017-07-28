Circus Juventas summer show takes crowd to 9 Norse realms

Circus Juventas is opening its summer show, "Nordrsaga: The Nine Realms of Norse Legend." (Photo: Courtesy: Circus Juventas)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The acrobats and performers of Circus Juventas take their audience on a high-flying story for their summer show, Nordrsaga: The Nine Realms of Norse Legend.

The show runs July 29 through Aug. 13, Thursday to Sunday. Shows are held under the Circus Juventas Big Top at 1270 Montreal Avenue in St. Paul.

Tickets are available through Ticketworks, or by calling the Circus Juventas Box Office, 651-699-8229. More information is available at www.circusjuventas.org.

