Closet organization for the New Year

Start the New Year with a freshly organized closet. (Photo: Carlo Allegri, Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - For those trying to organize their homes in the New Year, the closet is a great place to start.

Brandy from California Closets Company stopped by KARE Saturday to share these tips to tidy up a closet:

Tip #1 - Edit

Clear closets of clutter by separating unwanted items into labels: "donate," "tailor," "sell," and "recycle."

Tip #2 - Merchandise

Group like-items together. For example, organize all outerwear together, all tops together, etc. Add pull-out racks, baskets and drawer dividers to keep accessories, like belts and hats, organized.

Tip #3 - Divide, conquer, and label

Clear the floor of items like shoes and laundry. Put shoes on adjustable-height shelves, and add a pull-out hamper to your closet for laundry.

Tip #4 - Hang the right way

Avoid hanging two items on one hanger. Also, invest in the right hangers - high-quality ones won't misshape your clothes.