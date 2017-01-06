KARE
Closet organization for the New Year

KARE 8:54 PM. CST January 06, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - For those trying to organize their homes in the New Year, the closet is a great place to start. 

Brandy from California Closets Company stopped by KARE Saturday to share these tips to tidy up a closet:

Tip #1 - Edit

Clear closets of clutter by separating unwanted items into labels: "donate," "tailor," "sell," and "recycle."

Tip #2 - Merchandise

Group like-items together.  For example, organize all outerwear together, all tops together, etc.  Add pull-out racks, baskets and drawer dividers to keep accessories, like belts and hats, organized.

Tip #3 - Divide, conquer, and label

Clear the floor of items like shoes and laundry.  Put shoes on adjustable-height shelves, and add a pull-out hamper to your closet for laundry.

Tip #4 - Hang the right way

Avoid hanging two items on one hanger.  Also, invest in the right hangers - high-quality ones won't misshape your clothes.


