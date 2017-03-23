Collage artist creates 4-D experience

(Photo: Courtesy: www.madebykristi.com)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - After garnering interest across the United States, collage artist Kristi Abbott announces the launch of her upcoming series, “I Am."

The series will include eight new works of art titled “I Am Art,” “I Am Woman,” “I Am Erotic,” “I Am Brave,” “I Am Imagination,” “I Am Love,” “I Am Minnesotan,” and “I Am American.”

The series will capstone Abbott’s journey as an artist since arriving in the United States from Australia four years ago. Abbott brought on a producer, computer programmer, and a team of gastronomists to create a unique 4-dimensional experience. Each artwork will be paired with interactive maps, time-lapse videos, custom music sound tracks, food and drink to sensually immerse the viewer.

What: “I Am” Series

Location: The Show Galllery

346 N Sibley St, St Paul, MN 55101

When: Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2017

Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Website: http://www.madebykristi.com

