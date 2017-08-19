Country artist Brandon Lay releases debut single

EMI Records Nashville's Brandon Lay releases his debut album in 2018. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - EMI Records Nashville’s Brandon Lay released his debut single, “Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers” on Aug. 8.

Co-written by Lay, the single is autobiographical and walks listeners through the three biggest influences in his life - music, sports and faith.

“My life revolved around playing sports and going to church," Lay says. "Country music was always coming through the speakers. My dad has always been in the ministry. He's a preacher. And my mom was a teacher. If we weren’t at church, or school, it was all about football, baseball or basketball. Basketball was my first love.”

Lay's debut album will be released in 2018. He co-wrote every song on the album and co-produced with Paul DiGiovanni.

More information is available on the Brandon Lay website.

