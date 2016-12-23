Delicious, delectable December: Coffee cocktails

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- If you want to jazz up your coffee with a little holiday eye opener, Belinda Jensen and Karl Benson have some recipes with a real kick.
Saint Dinette Version
.5 oz Bourbon
.5 oz Luxardo Amaro
.5 oz Maple Syrup
1.5 oz Cold Press Coffee
1 egg white
Shake hard over ice and strain into a vessel of your choice. They use a latte cup to complete the illusion
Cooks’ Rif on the Saint Dinette Original
1 oz Bourbon
.5 oz Luxardo Amaro
.5 oz Kalual
1.5 oz Cold Press Coffee
1 egg white
Shake hard over ice and strain into a beautiful copa style beverage glass.
