Delicious, delectable December: Coffee cocktails

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 6:00 PM. CST December 23, 2016

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- If you want to jazz up your coffee with a little holiday eye opener, Belinda Jensen and Karl Benson have some recipes with a real kick.

Saint Dinette Version

.5 oz Bourbon
.5 oz Luxardo Amaro
.5 oz Maple Syrup
1.5 oz Cold Press Coffee
1 egg white

Shake hard over ice and strain into a vessel of your choice.  They use a latte cup to complete the illusion

Cooks’ Rif on the Saint Dinette Original

1 oz Bourbon
.5 oz Luxardo Amaro
.5 oz Kalual
1.5 oz Cold Press Coffee
1 egg white

Shake hard over ice and strain into a beautiful copa style beverage glass.


