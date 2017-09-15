Design With Reach opens new location in Galleria

Design Within Reach at the Galleria.

EDINA, Minn. - Design Within Reach exists to make authentic modern design accessible. Authentic means that it’s the real thing.

When the group was founded in 1998, consumers simply weren’t able to buy the classics at retail. To find them, they had to visit Europe or work with intermediaries. Design Within Reach changed that by making innovative works from iconic.

Accessible means that it can be seen and touched and that it’s in stock. At DWR, we’re passionate about design – past, present and future.

Design Within Reach’s Edina Studio is located in the Galleria Shopping Center, across 69th Street from Southdale Center.

As one of their largest Studios, DWR Edina has ample space to show a large array of samples.

Inside, sofa collections, lounge chairs, dining chairs and tables, desks, rugs, lamps and accessories are arranged in 40 fully realized rooms to help customers envision how pieces could work in their own homes.

These pieces represent some of the greatest designers in the world, past and present. And in the heart of the Studio, a conceptual “Lake House” has been fashioned using materials like basalt, birch, tamarack and white pine to reflect Minnesota resources and Nordic building traditions.

