Design Within Reach opens new location in Galleria

Design Within Reach at the Galleria.

EDINA, Minn. - Design Within Reach is opening a new larger store in the Galleria Shopping Center in Edina.

As one of their largest Studios, DWR Edina has lots of space to show a large array of samples.

Inside sofas, lounge chairs, dining chairs and tables, desks, rugs, lamps and accessories are arranged in 40 rooms to help customers envision how pieces could work in their own homes.

In the middle of the Studio, a conceptual “Lake House” has been created using materials like basalt, birch, tamarack and white pine to reflect Minnesota resources and Nordic building traditions.

