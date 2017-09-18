KARE
Design Within Reach opens new location in Galleria

Kim Phillips from Design Within Reach shows us the best ways to spruce up your home this fall.

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:07 PM. CDT September 18, 2017

EDINA, Minn. - Design Within Reach is opening a new larger store in the Galleria Shopping Center in Edina.

As one of their largest Studios, DWR Edina has lots of space to show a large array of samples.

Inside sofas, lounge chairs, dining chairs and tables, desks, rugs, lamps and accessories are arranged in 40 rooms to help customers envision how pieces could work in their own homes.

In the middle of the Studio, a conceptual “Lake House” has been created using materials like basalt, birch, tamarack and white pine to reflect Minnesota resources and Nordic building traditions. 

