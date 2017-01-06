Detangling your child's haircare routine

Bed head. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- Do you spend more time working on your child’s hair than your own? From knots and tangles, to bed head and more – kids hair can be a nightmare. Here are some tips to make yours and your child’s life easier from Cozy Friedman, Founder of SoCozy Salon Formulas for Kids and Cozy's Cuts For Kids Salons.

The key to combing out knots and tangles is both the right tools and technique. The tools include a wide-toothed comb with rounded tips or a detangling brush, hair clips to section strands, Detangler + Leave-In Conditioner, and a toy or book to distract the child.

This technique is easy to remember using this fun acronym: EASY.



• E= Entertain: Make sure your child is distracted and comfortable; this is half the battle!

• A= Arrange: Start by parting the hair (dry or wet) into sections. Create a vertical part and then a horizontal part and clip the upper section of hair onto the top of the head to keep it out of the way.

• S= Spray: Spray the lower (unclipped) section with a Detangler + Leave-In Conditioner.

o STEP 1: Once you’ve sprayed the section, separate a chunk of hair (1 or 2 inches) and hold it firmly near the hair ends. The key is to start combing near the end of the hair, not at the root. Think of the tangles and knots like traffic congestion—you have to clear the jam from the front first, not the end. So start at the ends and work your way, little by little, to the root. Always hold the hair just above the snag you’re working on to prevent tugging at the scalp.

o STEP 2: Once you’ve finished the entire bottom section, unclip the rest of the hair and work the top section the same way until you’ve detangled around the whole head.

• Y= Yay!: “Mission” complete!

If your little one is prone to bedhead here are two easy steps to fix it without showering again after each nap!



• Step 1: Spray hair with a Detangler & Conditioner. There's no reason to soak the hair; just add a little moisture. This is better than using water because it’s actually good for the hair since it’s a conditioner and it will help hold it down so it doesn’t pop back up when it’s dry like it would with water.

• Step 2: For a little extra hold that is totally natural looking, Work in SoCozy Behave Styling Cream. Squirt a dime-sized amount into the palm of your hand. Rub palms together and apply it to the entire head. There's no need to concentrate on the area that has the bed head. It will smooth the hair, add shine and keep it in place, but looks totally natural. No one would ever know!

Mastering curly is a matter of learning some new habits and un-learning some old ones. Here are a dozen do’s and don’ts for getting it right! You’ll need Boing Curl Shampoo, Curl Conditioner and Curl Gel-Cream.



• DO toss out the brushes and fine-tooth combs. The best tools for curly hair are wide-tooth combs and your ten fingers.

• DON’T over-wash hair. Give those natural oils a chance to buildup and give hair natural shine and elasticity. Two or three days in between washes is perfect for most kids and don’t use a ton of shampoo.

DO use ample conditioner. Start with a quarter-size amount of Curl Conditioner and work it into hair from tip to root. (Hair is driest at the ends, so feed them first.) If hair is particularly dry and thirsty (or particularly thick), go ahead and add more conditioner until hair is moisturized.

• Detangle starting at tips and work your way up to the roots.

• DON’T rinse out all of the conditioner. This is a secret weapon for curly hair—leaving a little layer of conditioner adds softness and moisture as hair dries.

• DON’T go crazy with the towel. Rubbing hair with a dry towel post-bath will add frizz and frenzy. Instead, cup the towel in your hand and give handfuls of hair a very gentle squeeze to remove excess water. Curls will start springing to life and should still be damp.

• DO add a little bit of Curl Gel-Cream to damp hair. Place a dime-sized amount in your palm and work it into your hands before finger-combing it into the hair, root to tip. Add a little more as necessary for thicker or longer hair.

• DO allow hair to air dry or use a diffuser. A slow drying process is key for bouncy, defined curls.

• DON’T brush or comb hair once it’s dry. Use your fingers to comb, lift, or separate curls.

• DO add a little Curl Gel-Cream to dry hair to add smoothness and shine, and to tame frizzy flyaways. Especially on those in-between wash days.

