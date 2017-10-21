DIY Halloween decor with Bottle & Bottega

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Bottle & Bottega can help you amp up your holiday home décor with these fun DIY painting projects.
Whether you’re hosting a spooky costume party or want to jazz up your front porch, these DIY projects can help set the scene for Halloween.
Bottle & Bottega inspires the inner artist in everyone regardless of skill or practice, through a blend of hands-on art sessions, on-site professional instruction and, of course, a glass of wine. Individuals, couples and groups can select from a collection of public and private “paint and wine” events. Located at 1216 W Lake Street in Minneapolis, call (612) 255-9286 to host your event or visit their website.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs