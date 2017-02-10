DIY: Make your own wine with your Valentine

Wine glasses. Credit: Thinkstock Images

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. - Looking for a fun and easy way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your special someone? Why not try winemaking?

St. Louis Park based Midwest Supplies has the perfect gateway into winemaking with the Master Vintner Weekday Wine Starter Kit.

A starter kit is available in Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. It includes supplies for everything you need to make six gallons of wine that’s perfect for pouring, any day of the week.

Looking to learn more about wine? Stop by the store for the Chilean Wine Release Party on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. or take an Intro to Winemaking class on Sunday, Feb. 26 at noon. Learn more at https://www.midwestsupplies.com.

