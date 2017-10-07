Donate a bike to Bikes4Kidz

On Saturday, Oct. 7, Free Bikes 4 Kidz will be holding its 10th annual metro-wide bike collection event. Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. you can drop off any bike, any size, at any of 50 Allina Health hospitals or clinics throughout the metro area and beyond.

KARE 9:01 AM. CDT October 07, 2017

