Drink like a local with homegrown cocktails

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Kowalski’s makes it easy to eat like a local, with a great selection of local foods from Minnesota Grown farmers and producers, but they also make it fun and delicious to drink like a Minnesotan, too.
Whether you like cocktails, wine or beer, Chef Rachael Perron from Kowalski’s is back to show us a couple of homegrown ways to refresh ourselves like true locals this summer.
ROYALTEA
6 oz. chilled Earl Grey tea (or another favorite iced tea)
4 oz. local gin, such as from Tattersall
2 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 tsp. Kowalski's Minnesota Grown Honey (or more to taste), gently warmed in the microwave
- ice
- garnishes: lemon and lime wedges
Combine tea, gin, lemon juice and honey in a 2-cup spouted measuring glass; stir to combine. Pour evenly into two old fashioned glasses, over ice. Garnish each glass with a lemon and lime wedge.
Makes 2.
SANGRIA BLANCO
750 ml bottle Sauvignon Blanc (or another dry white wine with crisp acidity)
2 oz. Kowalski's Honey
1 oz. local brandy, such as from J. Carver
1 oz. Grand Marnier or orange liqueur
1 each orange, lemon and lime, thinly sliced and seeded
1 white nectarine, pitted and thinly sliced
16 oz. cold sparkling water
- ice
- sliced oranges, lemons, limes and white nectarines, for garnish
In a 2 qt. pitcher, combine wine, honey, brandy and Grand Marnier; stir until honey is dissolved. Add fruit; chill in refrigerator until cold (about 2 hrs.). Just before serving, add sparkling water; stir gently to combine. Serve in wine glasses over ice; garnish each glass with sliced fruit.
Serves 10.
© 2017 KARE-TV
