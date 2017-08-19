Drink like a local with homegrown cocktails

(Photo: Thinkstock/LiliGraphie)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Kowalski’s makes it easy to eat like a local, with a great selection of local foods from Minnesota Grown farmers and producers, but they also make it fun and delicious to drink like a Minnesotan, too.

Whether you like cocktails, wine or beer, Chef Rachael Perron from Kowalski’s is back to show us a couple of homegrown ways to refresh ourselves like true locals this summer.

ROYALTEA

6 oz. chilled Earl Grey tea (or another favorite iced tea)

4 oz. local gin, such as from Tattersall

2 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tsp. Kowalski's Minnesota Grown Honey (or more to taste), gently warmed in the microwave

- ice

- garnishes: lemon and lime wedges

Combine tea, gin, lemon juice and honey in a 2-cup spouted measuring glass; stir to combine. Pour evenly into two old fashioned glasses, over ice. Garnish each glass with a lemon and lime wedge.

Makes 2.

SANGRIA BLANCO

750 ml bottle Sauvignon Blanc (or another dry white wine with crisp acidity)

2 oz. Kowalski's Honey

1 oz. local brandy, such as from J. Carver

1 oz. Grand Marnier or orange liqueur

1 each orange, lemon and lime, thinly sliced and seeded

1 white nectarine, pitted and thinly sliced

16 oz. cold sparkling water

- ice

- sliced oranges, lemons, limes and white nectarines, for garnish

In a 2 qt. pitcher, combine wine, honey, brandy and Grand Marnier; stir until honey is dissolved. Add fruit; chill in refrigerator until cold (about 2 hrs.). Just before serving, add sparkling water; stir gently to combine. Serve in wine glasses over ice; garnish each glass with sliced fruit.

Serves 10.



