Experience MN pizza with 'Slice of the Twin Cities'

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNETRISTA, Minn. - Experience Minnesota Monthly’s family-friendly "Slice of the Twin Cities" event takes place at Minnetonka Orchards on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The event will provide families, kids and friends with the opportunity to sample a wide range of pizza, charcuterie and desserts, seasonal beer and wine, a root beer garden, live music, outdoor games for kids and adults, access to the orchard, bonfires, hayrides, playgrounds and more on an autumn afternoon.

Additionally, the participating pizzerias compete to be named the best by Jason DeRusha and Joy Summers, Minnesota Monthly’s resident culinary experts.

Tickets:

Ages 21+ - $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Ages 12-20 - $10

Kids 11 and under - free

Tickets available for purchase online at www.mnmo.com/slicetc and KARE 11 viewers receive $5 off tickets with the promo code PIZZA11.

Adult tickets include two choices of pizza from any of the pizzerias, two beverages, charcuterie and dessert. Tickets for ages 11-20 include one choice of pizza from any of the pizzerias, one beverage, charcuterie and dessert. Additional pizza and beverages are available for purchase.

© 2017 KARE-TV