GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Community Education in South Washington County will partner with SoWashCo CARES for a new collaborative effort called “Fairytale Fashion for Food: Dress Shop & Swap for a Classy Cause”.

A kick-off event will be hosted at Woodbury High School on February 12 from 1-4 PM and will include a Prom & Daddy Daughter Dance formal dress shop and swap (for ages 5-18), a fashion show, local vendors and fashion consultants, and prize package drawings (must pre-register for the event at www.cecool.com to qualify).

Registration includes a suggested donation of $5 for adults and $1 for youth. All proceeds go toward providing at-risk, underserved children in South Washington County Schools with food packs during the summer months. The purchase of 1 dress = food for 1 child for 1 month. This fundraiser event is family friendly and open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome!

The kick-off event will be followed by a series of mobile storefront shops hosted in a repurposed Community Education bus called the #CESkoolie. These mobile shops allow students more opportunities to find the perfect dress – as donations come in and inventory expands – before the Community Education Daddy Daughter Dance on March 25 as well as District 833 and surrounding district’s High School Prom dates. For mobile storefront schedule and pop-up locations follow @CommunityEd833 and @SoWashCoCARES on Facebook.

Community Education is accepting donations for new and gently used formal dresses at the District Program Center in Cottage Grove and Community Education office in the lower level of Central Park in Woodbury, The Salon in Woodbury as well as the MN School of Cosmetology (Woodbury location). All dresses must be in clean, ready-to- wear condition. If you are interested in volunteering at the event, sponsoring a booth at the event as a vendor, or learning more about SoWashCoCARES, please email sowashcocares@gmail.com.

(© 2017 KARE)