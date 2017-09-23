FallFest coming to Birch's on the Lake

FallFest at Birch's on the Lake will include an oyster shucking and eating contest among local celebrity chefs. KARE 11 got a preview. (Photo: KARE 11)

LONG LAKE, Minn. - FallFest returns for a second year at Birch’s on the Lake.

The festivities will kick off on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Birch's. Guests will enjoy a day of fun overlooking scenic Long Lake from 2 to 8 p.m. The event is free to attend with activities including hammerschlagen, bean bag toss, live music from The '70s Sunshine band, a regatta from the Long Lake Rowing Club and fireworks.

There will also be an Oyster Shuck and Eat Contest. Eight local chefs will face off head-to-head to see who can shuck and eat the most oysters in one minute. Competitors include Mike Brown of Travail Kitchen & Amusements, John Sugimura of PinKU, Jack Riebel of The Lexington, Dave Buxton of Smack Shack, Mike Rakun of Mercy Bar & Dining Room, Kale Thome of Minnesota Barbecue Company, Jon Boetel of Birch’s on the Lake and Bethany Wells.

The entire contest will raise funds to be donated to the GoFundMe campaign of local sommelier Nicolas Giraud, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

For more information on FallFest, visit birchsonthelake.com.

© 2017 KARE-TV