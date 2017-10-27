GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Halloween is on Tuesday, and we can’t wait to have fun with our kids. So The Kids Cooking School and Family Fun Twin Cities brought in a bunch of kids, and showed us how to have Family-friendly Halloween Fun in the Kitchen. Clinton Kish-Bailey and Olivia Lee from the Kids Cooking School demonstrated a gluten-free cookie recipe, Halloween Meringue Cookies. Gianna and her kiddos made some festive yet healthy snacks to enjoy at a party or on the run from house to house.

Halloween Meringue Cookies

VANILLA MERINGUE

Ingredients

2 large egg whites at room temperature

1 ⁄ 8 tsp salt

⁄ tsp salt 1 ⁄ 2 tsp pure vanilla extract

⁄ tsp pure vanilla extract 1⁄ 2 cup granulated sugar

1. Preheat the oven to 225 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment or wax paper.

2. Combine the egg whites, salt, cream of tartar, and vanilla in a mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer until soft mounds form.

Get the rest of the recipe at hpcooking.blogspot.com

Family Fun Twin Cities

http://www.familyfuntwincities.com/healthy-halloween-treats-school/

The Kids Cooking School

https://kidscookingschool.org/collections/fall-2017-no-school-day-camps

