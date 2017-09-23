Fans gear up for Tommie-Johnnie game

It's the biggest rivalry in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC), and the first football game at Target Field. Tommie and Johnnie fans were downtown early gearing up. http://kare11.tv/2yzIBVA

KARE 12:24 PM. CDT September 23, 2017

