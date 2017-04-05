KARE
Close
Breaking News WATCH LIVE | Giraffe birth at NY zoo
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Faribault Mill introduces cotton, Lightwool spring collections

KARE 7:08 PM. CDT April 05, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Faribault Mill is introducing new cotton and Lightwool collections.

Geared toward warmer months and crafted at the mill in Faribault, Minnesota, the collections include new colors in plaids, stripes and solids. New accessories like a weatherproof roll-up blanket, handcrafted zip pouches and totes round out the collections.

Peruse the collections at Faribaultmill.com.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories