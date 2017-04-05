Faribault Mill's lightwool collection for spring. (Photo: Courtesy FaribaultMill.com)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Faribault Mill is introducing new cotton and Lightwool collections.

Geared toward warmer months and crafted at the mill in Faribault, Minnesota, the collections include new colors in plaids, stripes and solids. New accessories like a weatherproof roll-up blanket, handcrafted zip pouches and totes round out the collections.

Peruse the collections at Faribaultmill.com.

