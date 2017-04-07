Faribault Mill open house on Sat.

(Photo: Faribault Mill)

FARIBAULT, Minn. - Known for fabric innovation, Faribault Mill proudly introduces new cotton and Lightwool collections. Ideal for warmer months and crafted at the mill in Faribault, the collections include fresh colors in versatile plaids stripes and solids.

New on-the-go accessories such as our weatherproof roll-up blanket, handcrafted zip pouches and totes showcasing our lush wovens round out the collections and are perfect warm weather companions.

Shop the collections at Faribaultmill.com.

Mill Store Open House, Saturday: April 8th.

1500 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault, Minnesota

507-412-5534

