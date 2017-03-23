Fmr. American Idol contestant releases debut album

Maple Grove-based R&B singer-songwriter Eric Gordon is set to release his debut album. (Photo: Courtesy: Eric Gordon Facebook page)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - A Twin Cities singer-songwriter who gained recognition on American Idol is now releasing his debut album.

Eric Gordon, based in Maple Grove, became a contestant on American Idol in 2014. He spent the next year writing what became his first R&B/pop album, "Nobody Said That It Was Easy." The album's theme revolves around togetherness between two people in spite of opposition and strain.

The album was tracked at RiverRock Studios in Minneapolis and produced by Nashville native Markus Huber, who has worked with artists like Johnnyswim, Natalie Grant and Jordan Feliz.

"Nobody Said That It Was Easy" is now available in digital stores until its official release on Friday, March 31.

Gordon's album release show is March 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fine Line Music Café in Minneapolis. Tickets are available for $15 at the door and $12 in advance. Reserved balcony seating is $25. The show is 18+.

