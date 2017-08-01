Former bakery owner opens farm animal sanctuary

Former bakery owner Robin Johnson has found a new calling at Spring Farm Sanctuary. (Photo: KARE 11)

LONG LAKE, Minn. - A former bakery owner has found a new calling with animal rescue.

Robin Johnson used to be the owner of a bakery called Sweet Retreat Cupcake Boutique in Edina. A dog had been abused, and Johnson had to do something, so she held a fundraiser at the bakery. She ended up raising thousands of dollars to help not only that dog, but many others.

Since then, Johnson has sold the bakery and found another animal-related passion, rescuing farm animals.

Spring Farm Sanctuary held its grand opening Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.

The sanctuary is a nonprofit that provides a home for abused and neglected farm animals. They are "committed to ending farm animal cruelty and promoting vegan living" through rescue, rehabilitation and education.

More information is available on the Spring Farm Sanctuary website.

