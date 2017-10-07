Free Bikes 4 Kidz hopes to break collection record

(Photo: Thinkstock/Andrey Moisseyev)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - On Saturday, Oct. 7, Free Bikes 4 Kidz will be holding its 10th annual metro-wide bike collection event.

Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. you can drop off any bike, any size, at any of 50 Allina Health hospitals or clinics throughout the metro area and beyond. A list of locations is available online here.

They hope to break their own Guinness World record by collecting more than 5,500 bikes. Starting Oct. 9, you can sign up to help clean and refurbish the bikes, before they are all given away to underserved kids right here in Minnesota.

To help out, go to www.fb4k.org and click "Volunteer."

© 2017 KARE-TV