Fur Ball invites you to 'dress up to save a pup'

MINNEAPOLIS - Safe Hands Dog Rescue is inviting people to "Dress up to save a pup."

The Minneapolis-based nonprofit is holding its Inaugural Fur Ball Gala Nov. 3, 2017 at Muse Event Center in Minneapolis. All proceeds from the gala will go to Safe Hands Animal Rescue.

Safe Hands is dedicated to saving lives and finding forever homes for dogs in high-intake, low-adoption shelters. All their rescued pets live in foster homes until they are adopted.

To buy tickets and learn more about the Fur Ball go to their website or Facebook event.

