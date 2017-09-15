GEILFEST at Travail Kitchen & Amusements

Oktoberfest. Credit: Travis Anderson Photography

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. - Dust off those lederhosen and get ready for a smorgasbord of German inspired brews and Travailian eats at the first GEILFEST Party. GEILFEST will be on Sept. 23 at Travail Kitchen in Robbinsdale.

The tickets for this 21+ event are $125 per person and covers unlimited food and beer. Additional themed cocktails and beverages will also be available for purchase. The food will be available until 8 p.m. and the party goes to 10 p.m.

The Travail chefs are cooking up a totally German menu of over 20 courses from absolute scratch in the Travail style. Look for our all new MN Sausage and more at our interactive food stations peppered throughout the party.

German Potato Salad

2 cups potatoes (yukon) -peeled, diced, & boiled

1 cup onion -diced

1 cup celery -diced

1 package bacon -diced & rendered

1 cup chive - sliced

1/2 cup sherry vinegar

2-3 cups of chicken stock

1/2 cup of whole grain mustard

1/2-3/4 cups flour

1/4 cup salt

2 tablespoons pepper

-peel, dice, and cook potatoes until tender in a pot of salted water with thyme & garlic

-cook one package of bacon. remove bacon & chop or crumble in to bits. leave 1 cup of bacon fat in the pan.

-add flour slowly into the fat to create a roux

-add onion & celery and cook until tender

-stir in sherry vinegar, mustard and stock until it becomes a smooth & consistent sauce

-in a bowl add potatoes, bacon, sauces, and chives. season with salt & pepper

-refrigerate for 2 hours to let flavor develop.

© 2017 KARE-TV