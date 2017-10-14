Get ready for the Spooktacular Halloween Carnival Ball

(Photo: Thinkstock/Ryan McVay)

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. - It’s a ghoulishly good excuse to wear your Halloween Costume early!

Put on your Halloween best for the Spooktacular Halloween Carnival Ball and enjoy ghostly games, mischievous performances, music, dancing and special appearances by your favorite princesses, heroes and villains.

Events include:

• Carnival games

• Meet and greets with characters

• Special villain appearances

• Group games

• Snacks and goodie bags

• Photo opportunity with characters

• Dancing with a DJ

• Costume contest

• Crafts

When: Friday, Oct. 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Space B4, next to White House Black Market, at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes

Cost:

• General Admission: $35

• VIP Admission: $40

• Additional adult: $5.00

You can purchase tickets online.

