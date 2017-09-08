KARE
Golden retrievers gather for fun 'Goldzilla' event

KARE Staff , KARE 11:24 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. - Hundreds of golden retriever tails will be wagging at Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota’s (RAGOM) Goldzilla, an annual Fun Fair and Walk For Rescue, Sunday, Sept. 10 at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bring your furry friend for a day filled with activities for pet parents and their dogs including lure coursing, agility, off-leash play, swimming, and more.

Attendees can also enjoy food and drinks and help find homes for RAGOM dogs currently available for adoption.

Please visit Goldzilla.RAGOM.org for more information.

