Golden retrievers gather for fun 'Goldzilla' event

Golden retriever (Photo: Thinkstock/exies)

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. - Hundreds of golden retriever tails will be wagging at Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota’s (RAGOM) Goldzilla, an annual Fun Fair and Walk For Rescue, Sunday, Sept. 10 at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bring your furry friend for a day filled with activities for pet parents and their dogs including lure coursing, agility, off-leash play, swimming, and more.

Attendees can also enjoy food and drinks and help find homes for RAGOM dogs currently available for adoption.

Please visit Goldzilla.RAGOM.org for more information.

