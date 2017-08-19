Great Clips throws 25th annual Cut-A-Thon for charity

The 25th annual event takes place August 26 - September 1, with a portion of proceeds from haircuts at all Twin Cities Great Clips locations being donated to the Children’s Minnesota School Re-Entry Program.

Is your mane getting a bit shaggy? Hang on a few more days, and get your doo done as part of the Great Clips Cut-A-Thon.

The 25th annual event takes place August 26 - September 1, with a portion of proceeds from haircuts at all Twin Cities Great Clips locations being donated to the Children’s Minnesota School Re-Entry Program. The organization helps address the medical and emotional needs of children going back to school after facing a serious illness.

For the 25th anniversary Great Clips will be bring “The Great Fair” to Children’s Minnesota on Tuesday, August 29 to offer patients and their families the opportunity to experience the food and games of the Minnesota get-together without having to leave the hospital. The fair will feature motorized animal rides, food, carnival games and more.



To date, the Cut-A-Thon has raised over $1.5 million for the School Re-Entry Program at Children’s Minnesota. Great Clips hopes to add to that total by raising $100,000 this year. Collection jars will be placed at Twin Cities Great Clips locations during the entire month of August, and anyone who donates will receive $2 off their next haircut.

