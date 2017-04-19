HeadFlyer Brewing opens in northeast Minneapolis

Beer flight. Credit: Thinkstock Images.

MINNEAPOLIS - HeadFlyer Brewing, a locally owned and operated craft brewery located in the historic Miller Textile Building in northeast Minneapolis, has its grand opening Saturday.

The brewery’s tagline, “Take a Flyer,” means to seek out opportunities, take risks and blaze new trails.

The taproom offers American-style craft beer along with small-batch and seasonal brews. The brewery wants to pass along the belief that life’s journey is filled with extraordinary moments that are meant to be captured.

Headflyer Brewing is located at 861 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis.

For more information, visit www.headflyerbrewing.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



