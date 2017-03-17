Healthy, simple pesto shrimp mini-flatbreads

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The Mediterranean eating plan is known for its favorable effects on our health, including protecting against heart disease, cancer, inflammation and diabetes.

Kowalski’s Market Nutritionist Susan Moores visited KARE 11 to explain how the diet influences health, what habits are part of the plan, which foods make a difference and how to pull it all together in a delicious, easy-to-make meal.



Pesto Shrimp Mini-Flatbreads

Ingredients:

1/2 cup fresh pesto

4 Kowalski's Mini Naan

8 oz. fully cooked shrimp, chopped

1/2 cup finely diced tomatoes

1/3 cup rinsed and drained garbanzo beans, roughly chopped

1/4 cup finely diced yellow bell peppers

1/4 cup crumbled fresh feta

Garnishes, to taste: extra virgin olive oil, finely chopped fresh basil and freshly ground black peppercorns

Instructions:

Evenly spread pesto on each naan; top evenly with shrimp and remaining ingredients except garnishes. Grill or broil until warm and cheese starts to soften, if desired (1-2 min). Top with garnishes. Serve whole or cut each round into six pieces to make bite-sized appetizers.

Kowalski's has a list of upcoming cooking classes available on its website.

