Healthy Super Bowl snacks

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:57 PM. CST February 03, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn  --  Here are some delicious and healthy ideas for your Super Bowl party snacks.

·       Mocktails with fresh ingredients

o   Sparkling water with fresh citrus, herbs and bitters are a fresh, healthy take on the usual game day beer

·       Salmon “meatballs”

o   Take a salmon patty (available in the meat department), roll into four balls and bake in the oven.

o   Serve with a fresh tip of greek yogurt, lemon and dill

Buffalo Chicken Naan Pizza

·       Ingredients: Holy Land Naan bread, rotisserie chicken, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese, scallions

·       Directions:

o   Toss chicken with hotsauce and melted butter

o   Sprinkle mozzarella and blue cheese on top

o   Garnish with scallions

o   Serve celery sticks on the side

Grab ‘n’ go:

·        For those looking to avoid the fuss of preparing food, choose grab ‘n’ go options from the deli that will still wow your guests with flavor.

·        Options include:

o   Meals – mac & cheese, spaghetti with meatballs, vegan enchiladas, Caesar salad 

o   Dips – chipotle hummus, salmon spread, feta dill Neufchatel, spinach dip

o   Desserts – cakes, pies and brownies (with gluten free options!)

 

To learn more, visit www.lakewinds.com

 

 

(© 2017 KARE)


