Healthy Super Bowl snacks

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Here are some delicious and healthy ideas for your Super Bowl party snacks.
· Mocktails with fresh ingredients
o Sparkling water with fresh citrus, herbs and bitters are a fresh, healthy take on the usual game day beer
· Salmon “meatballs”
o Take a salmon patty (available in the meat department), roll into four balls and bake in the oven.
o Serve with a fresh tip of greek yogurt, lemon and dill
Buffalo Chicken Naan Pizza
· Ingredients: Holy Land Naan bread, rotisserie chicken, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese, scallions
· Directions:
o Toss chicken with hotsauce and melted butter
o Sprinkle mozzarella and blue cheese on top
o Garnish with scallions
o Serve celery sticks on the side
Grab ‘n’ go:
· For those looking to avoid the fuss of preparing food, choose grab ‘n’ go options from the deli that will still wow your guests with flavor.
· Options include:
o Meals – mac & cheese, spaghetti with meatballs, vegan enchiladas, Caesar salad
o Dips – chipotle hummus, salmon spread, feta dill Neufchatel, spinach dip
o Desserts – cakes, pies and brownies (with gluten free options!)
