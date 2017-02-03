Healthy Super Bowl snacks

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Here are some delicious and healthy ideas for your Super Bowl party snacks.

· Mocktails with fresh ingredients

o Sparkling water with fresh citrus, herbs and bitters are a fresh, healthy take on the usual game day beer

· Salmon “meatballs”

o Take a salmon patty (available in the meat department), roll into four balls and bake in the oven.

o Serve with a fresh tip of greek yogurt, lemon and dill

Buffalo Chicken Naan Pizza

· Ingredients: Holy Land Naan bread, rotisserie chicken, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese, scallions

· Directions:

o Toss chicken with hotsauce and melted butter

o Sprinkle mozzarella and blue cheese on top

o Garnish with scallions

o Serve celery sticks on the side

Grab ‘n’ go:

· For those looking to avoid the fuss of preparing food, choose grab ‘n’ go options from the deli that will still wow your guests with flavor.

· Options include:

o Meals – mac & cheese, spaghetti with meatballs, vegan enchiladas, Caesar salad

o Dips – chipotle hummus, salmon spread, feta dill Neufchatel, spinach dip

o Desserts – cakes, pies and brownies (with gluten free options!)

