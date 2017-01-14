Hearty chilis for National Soup Month

Few things are better during a bone-chilling Minnesota winter than a hearty bowl of chili. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Few things are better during a bone-chilling Minnesota winter than a hearty bowl of chili.

Our good friends from the Seward Co-op visited KARE 11 Saturday to share some great chili recipes in honor of National Soup Month. Enjoy!!

Chicken Pozole Verde

INGREDIENTS

Two cups shredded chicken (I’m using one of our rotisserie ones)

One cup chicken stock

One medium onion, diced

Two cloves garlic, minced

One can hominy, drained

One can black beans, drained

One pouch liquid guacamole seasoning

One pouch green enchilada sauce

One tablespoon cumin

One tablespoon canola oil

Salt/Pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

Sautee onion and garlic in the oil until soft. Add the cumin and sautee until fragrant. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 30 minutes. Check for seasoning, and add salt and/or pepper to taste. Serve with tortillas, cilantro, and sour cream.





Bison Sausage Chili: Nourish– Feed four people for under $15



INGREDIENTS:

3/4-1 lb bison chili sausage, cut into half moon slices

1 onion, diced

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

1 can chili beans

1 can diced tomatoes

1 can tomato sauce

1 tbsp chili powder



DIRECTIONS:

Heat a large saucepan or deep skillet over medium heat and add sausage slices. Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes.

Add diced onion and garlic and cook for an additional 3-5 minutes or until fragrant.

Reduce heat to low. Add diced tomatoes (undrained), tomato sauce, and beans (undrained) and chili powder to the pan. Stir ingredients together and let simmer for 15 minutes over low heat.



Texas-style chili

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb beef stew meat

1 large onion

2 large jalapenos

3 cloves garlic

1 cup beef stock

1 large can crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

3 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons cumin

1 tablespoon Mexican oregano (regular oregano if you can’t find the Mexican variety)

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons flour

DIRECTIONS



Dust the stew beef in flour, salt and pepper. Heat the oil until shimmering, and add the beef, and cook until browned. Remove the beef and set aside on a plate. In the remaining oil and beef drippings, cook the onion, garlic, jalapeno, chili powder, and cumin until softened and fragrant. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for an additional three minutes. Add the oregano and cocoa powder, and follow with the crushed tomatoes. Stir until combined, and add the beef stock. Place the meat back in the chili, and cook over low heat for one hour. Serve with your favorite chili toppings!



