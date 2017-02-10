Helping kids get used to new babysitter

(Photo: Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest nights of the year for babysitters. That could mean your regular sitter is tied up and you need to rely on a new person to look after the kids on February 14. There are some extra steps to take before leaving your kids with an unfamiliar face.

Laura Davis with College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors says the most important thing for parents to do is schedule a call with the new babysitter a day before they arrive.

There are three main things to discuss. Parents should first cover the basics. Make sure the new sitter knows where your house is and how to find it. Remind her the date and time you need her to arrive. This should eliminate any stress and confusion.

Davis says the second thing to discuss is information about your kids. Tell the sitter how many kids you have and how old they are. Give her some hints about what your kids like so the sitter can connect with your child quicker.

The third topic deals with rules and emergency information. Davis says parents should make sure the new sitter knows all house rules and has a list of all emergency contacts. If you have a neighbor who can help in an emergency, make sure the sitter has that information too.

Davis says you should be having a similar conversation with your kids. Let them know who this new person is and anything you know about him or her. You can also use some of the crafts she shared with KARE 11 News Saturday. These activities should help “break the ice” between your kids and a new babysitter.

