Hendrickson Foundation Festival

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- The Hendrickson Foundation provides support to disabled hockey programs in Minnesota. We believe hockey changes lives and are committed to making the game available to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, physical disabilities, paralysis, loss of limbs, and or our military veterans with combat or non-combat related injuries.

Through the generous sponsorship of our donors, we currently provide ice time, jerseys, and equipment to over 500 players.

For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.hendricksonfoundation.com

(© 2017 KARE)