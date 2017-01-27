Herbie's on the Park shares new menu

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- As the St. Paul Winter Carnival begins this weekend, Herbie’s On The Park, a social house conveniently situated next to the Xcel Energy Center, Ordway Theater and Rice Park, invites visitors to stop by and warm up by the fire and experience classic St. Paul camaraderie. Guests can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate on Saturday, Jan. 28, Sunday, Jan. 29, and Saturday, Feb. 4. The restaurant recently rolled out several new menu items, including the prime steak bites demonstrated by Executive Chef Tim Kovacs.
For updates and more information, follow Herbie’s On The Park on Twitter at @HerbiesPark, and on Instagram and Facebook at HerbiesonthePark.
Prime Steak Bites
8 oz. Prime steak cuts
1 oz. Fried onions
1 oz. Pickled onions
2 oz. Horseradish cream
Spiced dry rub
Herbie’s On The Park
317 Washington Street
Saint Paul, MN 55102
651-726-1700
(© 2017 KARE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs