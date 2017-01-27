Herbie's on the Park shares new menu

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- As the St. Paul Winter Carnival begins this weekend, Herbie’s On The Park, a social house conveniently situated next to the Xcel Energy Center, Ordway Theater and Rice Park, invites visitors to stop by and warm up by the fire and experience classic St. Paul camaraderie. Guests can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate on Saturday, Jan. 28, Sunday, Jan. 29, and Saturday, Feb. 4. The restaurant recently rolled out several new menu items, including the prime steak bites demonstrated by Executive Chef Tim Kovacs.

For updates and more information, follow Herbie’s On The Park on Twitter at @HerbiesPark, and on Instagram and Facebook at HerbiesonthePark.

Prime Steak Bites

8 oz. Prime steak cuts

1 oz. Fried onions

1 oz. Pickled onions

2 oz. Horseradish cream

Spiced dry rub

Herbie’s On The Park 317 Washington Street Saint Paul, MN 55102 www.herbiesonthepark.com 651-726-1700

