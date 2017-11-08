Holiday gift ideas for the kids on your list

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Need some holiday gift ideas for the picky kids on your list?

Creative Kidstuff uses real kids to test toys. Their Play Ambassador program gives employees the real scoop on what’s hot and what’s not - and that makes them experts when it comes to helping with your holiday shopping.

Belinda Jensen will also be appearing at the Creative Kidstuff locations listed below to read one of her books and be available for signing:

Saturday, Nov. 18

Noon at the Galleria in Edina

Sunday, Dec. 3

Noon at the St. Paul store on Grand Avenue

Thursday, Dec. 7

6 p.m. at the Ridgedale store

Creative Kidstuff has seven Twin cCties locations. Visit creativekidstuff.com for more information.

