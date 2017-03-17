'Hop Into Spring' at the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- What’s ‘Hop-pening’ this weekend at Como? Go on the hunt for signs of at this weekend’s ‘Hop Into Spring’ family-friendly environmental education weekend presented by Xcel Energy.

Visitors will be able to create their own fun toad and frog craft, partake is a music station for mimicking Minnesota’s amphibian chorus, experience free play for the younger ones on our pond rugs & tree log, enjoy our Noon Story Time featuring the story “A Frog In The Bog” and check out some interesting, rarely seen frog & toad species at our Amphibian Station.

While you are here be sure to talk with our friends Xcel Energy about conservation and visit the Sunken Garden to experience the first weekend of the Spring Flower Show.

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory‘s ‘Hop Into Spring’ Weekend & Opening of the Spring Flower Show

1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul, MN 55103

651-487-8201

Comozooconservatory.org

Open daily 10am-4pm October – March, and 10am -6pm April - September

© 2017 KARE-TV