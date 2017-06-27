Hops and Hounds pairs beer, adoptable dogs

Dog (Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS - This summer, you can support animals in need of rescue -- while enjoying a cold brew.

Secondhand Hounds, an animal rescue nonprofit, is teaming up with several local breweries for the Hops and Hounds series.

On Thursdays throughout the summer from 4 to 7 p.m., Secondhand Hounds will be on brewery patios with dogs available for adoption, as well as cups, clothing and leashes for sale.

People can also bring their own dogs to Hops and Hounds.

The events are:

Secondhand Hounds provides safe shelter, proper veterinary care and daily necessities for animals at risk, while working hard to find each a permanent, loving home. It was founded in Minnesota in 2009.

To learn more about how you can get involved, visit www.secondhandhounds.org.

