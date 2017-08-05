Humor to Fight the Tumor Gala preview

KARE 11 Chief Meteorologist Belinda Jensen (Photo: Custom)

MINNEAPOLIS - The 14th annual Humor to Fight the Tumor Gala will be hosted by KARE 11's Belinda Jensen on September 9 at the Minneapolis Depot.

The gala helps to raise awareness and money for research to end brain tumors.

Tickets are still available for $165 per person. To register, visit www.humortofightthetumor.org. Signature Bank of Minnetonka is the Presenting Sponsor. In the last 13 years, the Foundation has raised over $3.1 million.

Humor to Fight the Tumor partners with three renowned institutions that uses funds from the gala to advance research efforts on a national level and close to home. The Foundation is continuing the long-standing partnership with the American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA) and have developed partnerships with the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic.

Funds are also granted to organizations in our local community to help improve the quality of life for individuals and families dealing with brain tumors. Humor to Fight the Tumor Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) organization.

