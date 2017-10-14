Hyland Ski and Snowboard Swap coming up

Stock photo nordic skiing. Credit: Thinkstock by Getty Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Winter is coming. Do you have gear to sell? Do you need new gear?

Team Gilboa’s Annual Hyland Ski and Snowboard Swap is Oct. 13-15, 2017 at Hyland Ski Area in Bloomington.

Get deals and know that all commission proceeds go to help Tim Gilboa's athletes grow, chase dreams and love the outdoors.

Through alpine ski racing, they develop and inspire a community of young athletes who strive for excellence, compete with integrity and pursue a lifelong love of skiing.

More information is available online.

